Debrigarh Sanctuary adds another attraction, unveils Birding Trail

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday threw open a 2-km long Birding Trail to nature lovers, children and youth, marking the Wildlife Week.

The trek passes through streams, grasslands and dense forest patches while running along a stretch of Hirakud Wetland. It will allow visitors to observe both ground-nesting and tree-nesting birds as well as migratory waders.

Home to more than 340 species of birds throughout the year and over 110 migratory birds during winter at the Hirakud Wetland, Debrigarh is considered one of the richest birding destinations in western Odisha.

To enrich the experience, the trail has been equipped with 42 information boards featuring details of commonly seen birds including their calls, lifespan, nesting habits and diet. A specially curated film on bird vocalisations will also help visitors identify species through their distinctive mating, distress and territorial calls.

Besides, trained naturalists will guide the trek to make it easier for bird watchers to connect with the diversity of avian life.

Speaking on the occasion, Hirakud wildlife division DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said, “Birds are the most visible indicators of ecological change. Through this trail, we want people to learn not just to identify them, but also to understand what their presence or absence, tells us about the health of our forests and wetlands. We hope this trail ignites curiosity among the younger generation.”

The birding trail at Debrigarh is designed as a living classroom teaching patience, mindfulness and empathy while strengthening the bond between people and nature. It offers an opportunity for the younger generation to understand that, like flocks of birds traveling together, humans too thrive best when they coexist in harmony with all other forms of life.