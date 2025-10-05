It is the media’s responsibility to question those in power: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: A responsible newspaper is not a friend to the government, it stands as a strong ally of democracy and the voice of the people, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.

Addressing the 41st anniversary of Sambad Group, Majhi said newspapers are the mirror of the society and journalists are the conscience keepers of the nation.

“It is not just your right but also your responsibility to question and hold accountable those in positions of power - the government, leaders, ministers and officials - who are entrusted with serving the people,” he stressed.

The CM expressed concern that many among the new generation of journalists seem unable or perhaps unwilling, to distinguish between constructive criticism and personal attacks, which in journalistic terms amount to slander.

“Instead of engaging in fair and thoughtful critique, some have resorted to personal insinuations, which only weaken the noble purpose of journalism,” he added.