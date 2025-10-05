Odisha man kills brother-in-law in Jajpur

JAJPUR: A man allegedly hacked his 33-year-old brother-in-law to death following a dispute in Panasia village under Jajpur Road police limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mithun Behera of Guhali Chatua village in Keonjhar district. The accused, Kanhei Behera (35) of Jajpur Road, fled soon after the crime, police said.

According to police, Mithun, a daily wage earner, had come with his wife and two children to the house of his elder brother, Rasik Behera, at Panasia village three days ago for Durga Puja. On Friday night, Kanhei, who works as a daily labourer and lives on rent in Jajpur Road, visited Rasik’s house in an inebriated state to meet his brother-in-law Mithun.

He allegedly got into a heated argument with Rasik over a domestic issue, during which Rasik slapped him. Kanhei left the house after that. Meanwhile, seeking revenge, Kanhei returned in the wee hours of Saturday and lured Mithun out on the pretext of drinking liquor. He took him to a secluded spot about 300 metre from Rasik’s house and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot before fleeing.

Neighbours discovered Mithun lying in a pool of blood and alerted Rasik and the police. Jajpur Road police sent the body for postmortem.