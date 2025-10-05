Odisha to provide over Rs 7 crore to 1,085 Durga Puja committees, first-ever state grant announced

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, the Odisha government has decided to provide a financial grant of over Rs 7 crore to the oldest Durga Puja committees across the state. A decision in this regard was earlier taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The Culture department on Saturday informed that the Durga Puja committees have been divided into three categories - Category A (Heritage Durga Puja committees), Category B (75-year-old Durga Puja committees) and Category C (50-year-old Durga Puja committees).

Under Category A, 215 heritage puja committees will be provided Rs 2,17,15,000, an amount of Rs 1.01 lakh for each committee. Similarly, 197 Durga Puja committees that come under Category B will get Rs 1,47,75,000, with Rs 75,000 being granted to each committee. Under Category C, 673 committees will get Rs 3,36,50,000, with Rs 50,000 allocated for each committee.

Altogether, the government will provide financial aid of Rs 7.14 crore to a total of 1,085 Durga Puja committees in the state to help them continue with their tradition of worshipping the ‘Mrunmayee Murti’ of Goddess Durga during Dussehra. Those selected are the puja pandals where the tradition of Durga Puja dates back to 50 years, 75 years and 100 years.