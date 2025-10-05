Odisha to set up new disaster management centre to integrate all wings, says minister Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to further strengthen disaster preparedness and bring seamless coordination among various departments during emergency situations, the state government has decided to construct a state-of-the art disaster management building near Lok Seva Bhawan.
This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday. Sharing the information with reporters here, Pujari said the department has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the multi-storey structure which will be constructed within two years.
The building will house the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), fire and emergency services and the Meteorological department under one roof for faster coordination during natural calamities and other emergency situations. The minister said Odisha is prone to natural disasters like cyclone and flood which affect the state almost every year. The state is now witnessing landslides due to excessive rains and cloudburst. The new building will have integrated facility for quick response to emergency situation on realtime basis with greater efficiency.
The facility will have advanced disaster management technologies, including predictive modelling, realtime weather tracking and satellite-based communication tools with assistance from the central government. This hub will also serve as a training centre for disaster response teams.
Pujari said that the government wants to make Bhubaneswar as a model of disaster preparedness which will also come to the rescue of the people during health emergencies and industrial accidents.
He added that the state government is taking concrete steps to tackle landslide risks, especially after the recent incidents in Gajapati. A master plan will be prepared to identify landslide-prone areas in the state’s hilly regions. “Landslides have emerged as a new challenge in the state, disrupting connectivity due to submergence during heavy rainfall. The government has directed officials to identify vulnerable roads and take corrective measures,” Pujari said.
“Unfortunately, two people have lost their lives in the disaster. District collectors have been instructed to assess damage and submit reports promptly. Compensation will be disbursed to the affected families by Sunday,” he said.