Odisha to set up new disaster management centre to integrate all wings, says minister Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to further strengthen disaster preparedness and bring seamless coordination among various departments during emergency situations, the state government has decided to construct a state-of-the art disaster management building near Lok Seva Bhawan.

This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday. Sharing the information with reporters here, Pujari said the department has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the multi-storey structure which will be constructed within two years.

The building will house the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), fire and emergency services and the Meteorological department under one roof for faster coordination during natural calamities and other emergency situations. The minister said Odisha is prone to natural disasters like cyclone and flood which affect the state almost every year. The state is now witnessing landslides due to excessive rains and cloudburst. The new building will have integrated facility for quick response to emergency situation on realtime basis with greater efficiency.