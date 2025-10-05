Over 1.04 crore women screened during Swasth Nari drive in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged as one of the front-runners in the recently concluded Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) with more than one crore women getting screened during the fortnight-long drive across the state.

Health department sources said over 85,000 health camps were organised at Arogya Mandirs, primary and community health centres and other health facilities in both rural and urban areas, besides at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to ensure comprehensive screenings for women’s health issues like anaemia, hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

In terms of women’s participation, Odisha stood second in the country, with 1,04,72,912 women availing free health check-ups during the campaign. Madhya Pradesh led the overall number of camps and screenings conducted between September 17 and October 2.

Odisha not only registered one of the highest levels of participation nationwide but also set benchmarks in preventive screenings and community engagement. The number of camps organised here was the fourth highest in the country.

Source said, the highest 12.2 lakh women were screened for diabetes, followed by over 12 lakh for hypertension, 3.3 lakh for breast cancer, 3.2 lakh for oral cancer and 40,000 for cervical cancer during the drive. In a significant push for adolescent health, 6.5 lakh girls received counselling on menstrual hygiene. Besides, 32,865 units of blood were also collected through 523 voluntary blood donation camps organised in different districts.