Pala singer Himanshu Baral dies of accidental electrocution in Puri

PURI: A noted Pala singer, whose family was socially ostracised for the last nine months, died after being electrocuted in Palli village under Brahmagiri police limits on Thursday.

Himanshu Baral accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire allegedly left dangling after miscreants severed the power connection to his house, his sister Kabita Baral said.

Local sources said, families of Himanshu and his five siblings were forced into isolation for the past nine months after they refused to accept a kangaroo court’s verdict in a land dispute between the brothers. Since then, the families were barred from using the village pond, well, temple, drinking water facilities and even taking part in festivals. Their children were also denied access to school and tuition.

On September 27, one of the brothers, Maheswar Baral, had lodged a complaint with Brahmagiri police. Though a case was registered under various sections of the BNS, villagers allege no action was taken. They also claimed that complaints to the electricity department regarding the severed power connection went unaddressed.

Following Himanshu’s death, his family members met additional district magistrate Sarat Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against those responsible. Police said a deputy superintendent of police has been assigned to supervise the investigation.