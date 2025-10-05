Water-level of Indravati reservoir crosses 640 metre after heavy rainfall

BHAWANIPATNA: The water-level of the Indravati reservoir has risen substantially following heavy rainfall in its catchment area at Kalahandi’s Thuamul Rampur. The water-level of the reservoir touched 640.36 metre on Friday, taking storage to 85 per cent of its capacity of 642 metre. According to official data, the reservoir has crossed the 640-metre mark 14 times in the 26 years since it became operational. It last reached 640.61 metre on September 1, 2022.

With the current inflow, there is no concern over water availability for irrigation in the ongoing kharif and the upcoming rabi season. The Indravati Hydroelectric project generates 600 megawatts of power and irrigates 1.18 lakh hectares of farmland.

Meanwhile, the Phurli Jharan waterfall near Bhawanipatna has turned ferocious due to heavy downpour in its upper ridges. Following two days of torrential rain, the Kalahandi South Forest Division has closed tourist entry to the waterfall for two days, citing safety concerns.