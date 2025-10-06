Bhagabata Tungi to be revived in every village: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to revive the Bhagabata Tungi in every village for all-round development of the character of people, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday.

Addressing the Srimad Bhagabata Mahotsav here, the chief minister said the state government is committed to taking the Bhagabata Tungi to every Odia family to inculcate tolerance, devotion and dharma among the people. “As youth play a major role in development of the society, the Bhagabata is a powerful medium to take them on this path,” he added.

Majhi further urged everyone present to read the Bhagabata every day stating it will help in leading life in a religious and moral way. “Festivals like the Bhagabata Mahotsav are a symbol of unity in the society. It strengthens devotion, respect and fundamental values,” he said adding, the experiences and learnings of the festival will help in bringing about moral, religious and social upliftment in the lives of the people.

The chief minister said the ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to an emergence of Indian culture and tradition in the country. Stating that the PM’s call was not just limited to slogans or sentiments, he said its proof was in the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the congregation of a record 68 crore pilgrims in the Mahakumbh, and the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath and the Mahakal corridors.