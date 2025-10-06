CM pays tribute to Baji Rout, announces to launch welfare schemes in martyr’s name

BHUBANESWAR/ DHENKANAL: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday paid tributes to Shaheed Baji Rout, India’s youngest martyr, on his birth centenary at Nilakanthapur in Dhenkanal district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “At just 12, Baji Rout faced British bullets head-on, inspiring youths with his heroism. He is not just Odisha’s pride but the pride of the entire nation. We should always draw inspiration from his sacrifice and dedication.”

He garlanded the martyr’s memorial and inaugurated a photo and sand art exhibition dedicated to him. “Baji Rout’s ideals of duty, conviction and sacrifice should guide the youths in building a strong and self-reliant Odisha,” he said.

To commemorate the occasion, Majhi announced that a road in Bhubaneswar will be named after Baji Rout. Besides, new welfare schemes will be launched in his name to keep his ideals alive. He also informed that Nilakanthapur village, Baji Rout’s birthplace, is being developed as a model ‘Baraputra Adarsh Gram’.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for a sports complex named after Baji Rout in Dhenkanal which will be built at a cost of Rs 120 crore. “The complex will help strengthen sports infrastructure in the district,” he said.