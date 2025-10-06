Gajapati farmer ends life after rain ruins crops

BERHAMPUR: Distressed over crop loss due to the recent rains, a 53-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by consuming pesticide in Gajapati district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Lakshmana Nayak of Pratappur village under Mohana block. Nayak reportedly took the extreme step after his vegetable crops were damaged in the recent downpour.
Sources said Nayak had cultivated brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower, maize and chilli on around two acre of land on the village outskirts. On the day, he along with his nephew went to his farmland and was shocked to find his crops damaged due to the heavy rains which lashed the region a few days back. He immediately returned home and allegedly consumed pesticide stored in the house.
Nayak was rushed to Mohana community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as his condition was serious. However, he died on the way.
Nayak’s brother Satrughana alleged that the farmer had continuously suffered crop loss due to inclement weather conditions since the last one year. He had hoped for a good harvest this year. But the heavy rains destroyed his vegetable crops. Distressed over crop loss, he consumed poison.
Another villager Damburu Paik also claimed that Nayak took the extreme step due to crop loss. He informed that the farmer was childless and lived alone after his wife died two years back.
Mohana tehsildar Chakradhar Padhy said crop loss was not the reason behind Nayak’s suicide. It is believed that the farmer took the extreme step due to his personal problems, particularly loneliness. However, the local revenue staff have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.
Later in the day, police reached Mohana CHC and sent Nayak’s body to MKCG MCH for autopsy. Police also seized an empty bottle of insecticide which was reportedly consumed by the deceased farmer. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, said police.