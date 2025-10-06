Gajapati farmer ends life after rain ruins crops

BERHAMPUR: Distressed over crop loss due to the recent rains, a 53-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by consuming pesticide in Gajapati district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmana Nayak of Pratappur village under Mohana block. Nayak reportedly took the extreme step after his vegetable crops were damaged in the recent downpour.

Sources said Nayak had cultivated brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower, maize and chilli on around two acre of land on the village outskirts. On the day, he along with his nephew went to his farmland and was shocked to find his crops damaged due to the heavy rains which lashed the region a few days back. He immediately returned home and allegedly consumed pesticide stored in the house.

Nayak was rushed to Mohana community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as his condition was serious. However, he died on the way.