Odisha SI exam scam: BJP, BJD face-off continues, Congress demands judicial probe

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words between the BJP and BJD over the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam continued on Sunday with the saffron party alleging that the racket flourished under the protection of the previous government.
Responding to the allegations of the BJD about the BJP’s involvement in the scam, party MLA Babu Singh alleged the house in Berhampur from which suspect Shankar Prusty reportedly operated belonged to a leader of the regional party. Asserting that no one involved in the scam would be spared, he said not only these ‘small fish’ but the big ones behind the irregularities would also be brought to book soon.
“Those who played with the future of the students and gave jobs to undeserving candidates are now being exposed. We are determined to reach the root of this corruption and catch the big fish. Decisions have been taken and stern action will follow,” Singh said.
Questioning which party did Subrat Chhatoi belong to, he said the senior BJD leaders protected him in the past. “The rot is deep. Nearly 50-60 per cent candidates got jobs through one particular agency,” the MLA pointed out.
On the other hand, addressing a media conference here, former minister and BJD leader Pritiranjan Ghadei asked why the then Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) chairman Santosh Upadhyaya was asked to resign and Susant Kumar Nath appointed to the post. “As Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi holds the Home portfolio, he should clarify the matter,” he added.
President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das blamed both the BJD and BJP for the situation. “There is widespread corruption across different sectors, including education, recruitment and agriculture, but the government has failed to control the situation,” he said, demanding a judicial probe into the matter.