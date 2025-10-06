Odisha SI exam scam: Intelligence report flags police-private firm nexus

BHUBANESWAR: Alleged nexus of senior police officers with private firms contracted for the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment examination coupled with absence of due diligence has been by flagged as reasons behind the massive scam in the now-postponed Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024, according to a confidential intelligence report accessed by The New Indian Express.

The report was submitted to DGP YB Khurania a day after the scam came to light. It indicated that some senior police officers were frequently visiting the offices of the private agencies tasked to carry out CPSE for different reasons and might have nexus with their owners and directors.

The report pointed out that Panchsoft Technologies, one of the private firms, was headed by Sankar Prusty, a native of Kabisuryanagar and he ran the firm in his wife’s name. The report suggested that Prusty was allegedly involved in several malpractices. “It is learnt that he (Prusty) in collusion with Silicon Techlab was planning to engage in large-scale organised malpractices during CPSE,” the report said. Prusty also runs another firm named Kedarnath Technologies under Chamakhandi police limits of Ganjam. Both Panchsoft and Silicon Techlab have their offices in Bhubaneswar’s DLF Cyber City and were found to be locked ever since the scam came to the fore on September 30, it said.