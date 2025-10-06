Over 200 houses damaged in recent rains in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Over 200 thatched houses have been reportedly damaged and more than 2,000 hectare of farmland inundated during the heavy rains that lashed Koraput district from October 1 to 3.

Sources said heavy downpour in Laxmipur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput, Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra, Bandhugaon, and Dasmantpur blocks caused partial or complete damage to a large number of houses. A proper survey of house and crop damage could not be conducted due to poor road conditions and rough weather. Many affected residents also faced difficulties in reaching block headquarters or panchayats to report the damage.

Significant crop losses, particularly to paddy, were reported in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borigumma blocks, with over 2,000 hectare of farmland submerged. Narendra Pradhan, convenor of the Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch, said, “Most of the paddy fields are submerged due to continuous heavy rains, and the crop condition is poor because of excess floodwater. It is high time for government agencies to prepare proper crop damage reports and provide relief to affected farmers.”

The district administration has directed tehsildars and BDOs to submit detailed reports on any loss of life and property and to provide immediate assistance to the affected. An official from the district emergency department said, “We have received reports of damage to 40 thatched houses in different blocks and some crop losses in Bandhugaon block so far. However, exact damage reports are expected by Monday.”