Rape suspect escapes from police custody in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A 51-year-old rape accused escaped from police custody while undergoing medical examination at Rajkanika community health centre (CHC) here on Sunday afternoon.

The accused is Khageswar Behera (51) of Katana village under Rajkanika police limits. He is accused of raping a 33-year-old married woman from his village. Police said the woman lodged a complaint alleging that Behera raped her when she was alone in her house on Saturday night. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused and took him to the local CHC for medical examination. However, he managed to escape from the hospital by hoodwinking the police team escorting him, said Rajkanika IIC Sanjay Mallick.

“Special police teams have been dispatched to various locations in search of the suspect. We are raiding his hideouts to nab him,” Mallick added.