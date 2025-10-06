Sundargarh BJP launches indefinite dharna to protest illegal dumping of fly ash

ROURKELA: Members of the district unit of BJP launched an indefinite dharna on Sunday to protest illegal dumping of fly ash by industries in Sundargarh sub-division.
As part of the protest, the agitators led by the president of BJP’s Sundargarh organisational district, Girish Chandra Sahu, set up a tent near the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Plant (DSTPP) of NTPC in Lefripada block.
On September 22, the BJP’s Sundargarh unit had submitted a memorandum to the district collector in this regard and warned of staging a protest if no urgent action was taken to prevent the practice.
The party had demanded immediate action against industries, transporters and individuals involved in dumping fly ash and an end to the illegal practice to prevent further damage to public health, environment and natural resources. It had also sought strict monitoring for proper disposal of fly ash and action against overloading of fly ash in vehicles.
Sahu said the illegal and unscientific dumping of fly ash along the roadside, on forest land, agriculture fields and near water bodies continues to be grave environment threat and health hazard. Due to heavy rains, the fly ash deposit has spread to vast agriculture land and water bodies including rivers and streams to cause soil and water pollution.
Sahu claimed in absence of any action against the culprits, the fly ash pollution menace has spread to the entire Sundargarh sub-division including Hemgir, Tangarpali, Balishankara, Sadar, Subdega and Lefripada blocks. Heavy transport vehicles carrying fly ash from DSTPP in Lefripada besides other plants in adjacent Jharsuguda district are engaged in the illegal act in violation of the guidelines.
The BJP leader further alleged that due to inaction of the local police and administration, the henchmen of fly ash transport mafia are also threatening local villagers.
In July this year, the transport regulatory authorities of Sundargarh had imposed a fine of Rs 4.13 lakh on five multi-axle trucks laden with fly ash in Bhasma for violating the MV Act.