Sundargarh BJP launches indefinite dharna to protest illegal dumping of fly ash

ROURKELA: Members of the district unit of BJP launched an indefinite dharna on Sunday to protest illegal dumping of fly ash by industries in Sundargarh sub-division.

As part of the protest, the agitators led by the president of BJP’s Sundargarh organisational district, Girish Chandra Sahu, set up a tent near the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Plant (DSTPP) of NTPC in Lefripada block.

On September 22, the BJP’s Sundargarh unit had submitted a memorandum to the district collector in this regard and warned of staging a protest if no urgent action was taken to prevent the practice.

The party had demanded immediate action against industries, transporters and individuals involved in dumping fly ash and an end to the illegal practice to prevent further damage to public health, environment and natural resources. It had also sought strict monitoring for proper disposal of fly ash and action against overloading of fly ash in vehicles.