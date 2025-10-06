Two Haryana men pose as Centre’s officials, arrested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested two Haryana natives for allegedly posing as officials of the Union government and seeking security (escort and pilot vehicles) during their two-day visit to Odisha.

The accused, Choudhury Rinku Saini (36) of Karnal district and his associate Maninder Singh (39) of Sonipat district were apprehended on Saturday. Police said prime accused Rinku claimed he was the national chairman of the Social Justice and Women Empowerment Commission, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rinku had reportedly sent emails to various departments and senior officials of Odisha through an ID officesocialjusticecommission@gmail.com mentioning that he along with his personal assistant Maninder would be arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here from New Delhi on October 3 (Friday) morning. The mails detailed Rinku’s itinerary including his plans to visit Lingaraj temple and other shrines in Old Town area on Friday, and the Shree Jaganath Temple and Konark Sun Temple the next day. It was also mentioned that Rinku and Maninder would return to New Delhi on October 4 (Saturday).