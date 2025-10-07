43-year-old man dies of electrocution in Odisha's Gajapati, another hurt

BERHAMPUR: A 43-year-old man was electrocuted to death and his cousin suffered serious burn injuries after the duo came in contact with a live wire in Gajapati district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Barik Sabar of Munta Sahi village under Gangabada panchayat in Rayagada block.

Sources said Barik along with his cousin Nagendra Sabar had gone to install a motor pump in their farmland to lift water. They were unaware of a hanging power conductor held in place by a bamboo pole in their land. Due to rain, water had accumulated in the hollow bamboo pole and current was flowing in it. When the duo caught the bamboo pole to tie the wire of the motor pump, they were electrocuted.

Some villagers present nearby rushed to the spot and immediately took Barik and Nagendra to Kainpur hospital. However, the doctors declared Barik brought dead. Nagendra was later shifted to Paralakhemundi hospital as he had suffered grievous burn injuries.

Garabandh police has registered an unnatural death case in this connection and is investigating into the incident.