Ahead of Nuapada bypoll, Odisha CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 1,101 crore

NUAPADA/BHUBANESWAR : Reaffirming his government’s commitment to develop all regions of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and launched a slew of projects worth Rs 1,101 crore for Nuapada district here on Monday.

Launching the projects ahead of the November 16 by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency, which fell vacant due to the passing away of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, the chief minister said he has an emotional connection with Nuapada and this is his third visit to the district since assuming office.

“We are fully aware of the regional imbalances within the state and our government prioritises all areas equally. Whether far or near, big or small, we are dedicated to the development of every corner of the state,” Majhi asserted, crediting the ‘double engine’ government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for accelerated progress.

Highlighting the increased funding for the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and plans to establish separate councils for north and south Odisha, the CM said his government focuses on industrial development across all districts.

“I had announced projects worth Rs 320 crore during my visit to the district in April. I have come with a bonanza of Rs 1,101 crore and with the launching of projects today, the total value of the projects initiated for Nuapada now stand at Rs 1,421 crore. More projects will be implemented in the districts to remove imbalance and create more jobs for the local youth,” he added.