Ahead of Nuapada bypoll, Odisha CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 1,101 crore

NUAPADA/BHUBANESWAR : Reaffirming his government’s commitment to develop all regions of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and launched a slew of projects worth Rs 1,101 crore for Nuapada district here on Monday.
Launching the projects ahead of the November 16 by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency, which fell vacant due to the passing away of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, the chief minister said he has an emotional connection with Nuapada and this is his third visit to the district since assuming office.
“We are fully aware of the regional imbalances within the state and our government prioritises all areas equally. Whether far or near, big or small, we are dedicated to the development of every corner of the state,” Majhi asserted, crediting the ‘double engine’ government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for accelerated progress.
Highlighting the increased funding for the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and plans to establish separate councils for north and south Odisha, the CM said his government focuses on industrial development across all districts.
“I had announced projects worth Rs 320 crore during my visit to the district in April. I have come with a bonanza of Rs 1,101 crore and with the launching of projects today, the total value of the projects initiated for Nuapada now stand at Rs 1,421 crore. More projects will be implemented in the districts to remove imbalance and create more jobs for the local youth,” he added.
On the occasion, the CM dedicated 109 projects worth Rs 64.02 crore, laid foundation stones for 39 projects worth Rs 159.76 crore and announced additional developmental initiative worth Rs 75.37 crore. He also announced Rs 802.09 crore irrigation projects, emphasising the government’s efforts to provide irrigation to all agricultural land.
Majhi further informed that the government has decided to open sub-registrar offices in all 317 tehsils for administrative convenience. “In the first phase, this service is being launched in Sinapali, Komna and Boden tehsils of Nuapada district and four tehsils of Malkangiri district. The remainig 100 tehsils will have sub-registrar offices soon,” he added.
The CM also announced upgradation of Khariar Road NAC to a municipality and granted NAC status to Komna block. He also announced Sinapali NAC, merging Sinapali and Godal gram panchayats.
Assuring Nuapada residents that his door is always open for them, he said, “You can meet me whenever you want and any issues brought to my attention will be prioritised and addressed.”
Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new era of development in the country, Majhi said Odisha’s growth has accelerated with the double-engine government. Since the new government took over, the Centre has approved railway projects worth Rs 30,000 crore for the state including two projects for Nuapada district.
Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Kalahandi MP Malavika Devi and Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar also graced the occasion.