BSNL sets up towers to serve 2,472 unconnected villages in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: BSNL has already set up 1,665 towers to serve 2,472 unconnected remote villages in the state. All the towers are being equipped with green renewable solar power systems for self-sustainability, said chief general manager, BSNL Odisha circle Dusmanta Kumar Behera.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of BSNL recently, Behera said the indigenous 4G network launched by PM Narendra Modi is now available in the remote areas of the state and benefitting lakhs of residents who depend on it.

“The 4G service has been built with indigenous know-how by C-DoT Core, Tejas Networks and Tata Consultancy Services. The nationwide rollout of BSNL 4G network is completely self-reliant and its software is upgradable to 5G,” he added.

As part of the service, Behera said, high-speed mobile internet access is not only available to its existing customers but also to millions of customers who have never been connected to the digital world. Under the Digital Bharat Nidhi project, 14,180 DBN-funded 4G sites being set up by BSNL will provide mobile services to about 20 lakh households in 26,707 remote villages.