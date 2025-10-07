Conman posing as SPG commando held by Rourkela police

ROURKELA: A young conman falsely identifying himself as a SPG commando from the security team of the President of India was detained by the Rourkela police from Uditnagar police limits on Monday night.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the conman who identified himself as Borado Sudhir (21) used to falsely claim himself as a SPG commando and part of the security team of the President of India to influence his victims.

The SP said the conman used to check into swanky hotels and indulge in shopping at expensive outlets. On the plea of online payments, he would show fake payment screenshots and escape, he added.

Wadhwani said prior to reaching Rourkela, he had stayed at a plush hotel at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and escaped after making a fake online payment.

The SP on Monday said he had checked into the Mayfair Hotel and also went on a shopping spree at different expensive outlets along the Rourkela main road.

The SP added that the hotel authority suspected his credentials and informed the police. The Jharkhand police were also looking for him and informed the Rourkela police.

He said police tracking his movement on Monday night detained him from the Kachery road locality under the Uditnagar police limits.

Police said further investigation is underway, and he would be forwarded to court on Tuesday.