Cuttack remains peaceful; Curfew extended till Tuesday evening, internet suspended

CUTTACK: The state government on Monday extended internet shutdown in Cuttack and adjoining areas by another 24 hours till 7 pm on Tuesday, even as the situation limped back to normalcy with curfew remaining in effect across the city.

The decision to extend the internet suspension was taken on the recommendation of the collector, apprehending misuse of social media platforms to spread misinformation and disturb peace in the city.

The Home department has directed internet service providers and mobile operators to suspend social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat and other data services during this period. However, this order will not be applicable to government internet and intranet-based services such as Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), NIC net, National Knowledge Network (NKN), railways, banking and other government services.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told mediapersons that eight persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence, vandalism and attack on cops on Sunday evening. “Police are verifying the participants of the unauthorised rally, instigators of violence and their backers. More people would be arrested, if needed,” he added.

Singh said there was improvement in the situation and no further untoward incident has taken place. “After observing the situation tonight, relaxation of curfew can be considered so that citizens do not face problems and difficulties,” he added.