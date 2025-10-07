Cuttack remains peaceful; Curfew extended till Tuesday evening, internet suspended

CUTTACK: The state government on Monday extended internet shutdown in Cuttack and adjoining areas by another 24 hours till 7 pm on Tuesday, even as the situation limped back to normalcy with curfew remaining in effect across the city.
The decision to extend the internet suspension was taken on the recommendation of the collector, apprehending misuse of social media platforms to spread misinformation and disturb peace in the city.
The Home department has directed internet service providers and mobile operators to suspend social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat and other data services during this period. However, this order will not be applicable to government internet and intranet-based services such as Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), NIC net, National Knowledge Network (NKN), railways, banking and other government services.
Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told mediapersons that eight persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence, vandalism and attack on cops on Sunday evening. “Police are verifying the participants of the unauthorised rally, instigators of violence and their backers. More people would be arrested, if needed,” he added.
Singh said there was improvement in the situation and no further untoward incident has taken place. “After observing the situation tonight, relaxation of curfew can be considered so that citizens do not face problems and difficulties,” he added.
With the 36-hour lockdown in force across 13 police station areas, the city remained peaceful throughout the day. The roads and lanes wore deserted look as shops and business establishments were shut. While government offices, courts, banks and other vital establishments were open, they recorded thin attendance. Medical and other essential services were exempted from the curfew.
In view of the clashes between two groups during the Durga Puja immersion procession followed by the violence by protesters on Sunday evening, curfew was clamped till Tuesday morning. Around 60 platoons of police forces, eight companies of CAPF and Rapid Action Forces have been deployed in the city. Massive police forces have been deployed in Dargha Bazaar and Choudhury Bazaar. Bamboo barricades have been erected restricting vehicular movement from Tinikonia Bagicha to Choudhury Bazaar.
Apart from intensified patrolling, checking, flag marches at trouble-prone areas, markets and thoroughfares, law enforcement officials have been keeping strict vigil on mischief and disturbance-creating elements.
Meanwhile, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab created a flutter saying he had warned the police beforehand about possibility of trouble during Puja. Had the police given importance to the warnings, such situation would have not occurred, he told mediapersons. “Earlier, I had warned police about release of some anti-socials from jail, who are habitual offenders and will create disturbance in the festive season. But police did not give importance to my warnings,” said Mahtab while appealing people to maintain peace and harmony.
Mayor Subhas Singh also alleged presence of anti-socials, who are making all-out efforts to foment violence and disturb the peace and harmony in the city.