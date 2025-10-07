Eight-year-old girl killed, four family members hurt in road mishap

JEYPORE: An eight-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Panchada junction under Kakiriguma police limits in Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kabita Muduli of Dasmantpur village. Sources said Kabita along with her parents and two siblings was on way to Dasmantpur on a motorcycle.

Near Panchada junction, a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction reportedly hit their two-wheeler. While Kabita was killed instantly, the four others suffered grievous injuries in the mishap. The injured were rushed to SLN medical college and hospital, Koraput.

Following the accident, tension flared up in the area as locals blocked NH-326 demanding adequate compensation to Kabita’s family. The situation was brought under control after police reached the spot and pacified the irate locals.