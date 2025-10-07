Form fill-up dates for Plus II exam announced in Odisha; to be scheduled in February

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday issued a notification for form fill-up of regular and ex-regular students of Plus II final year for the ensuing Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026. The exam is slated to be scheduled in February next year.
As per the official notification, the ex-regular students will have to do their form fill-up between October 13 and 25. Those missing the deadline will be fined Rs 200 in the first chance between November 10 and 14 and Rs 600 in the second chance between November 17 and 19.
Similarly, the regular students are required to enrol for the exams between October 20 and November 6. The enrolment fees for these students will be Rs 800 which includes examination form fill-up fee of Rs 600, migration certificate fee of Rs 100 and pass certificate fee of Rs 100. This apart, Rs 40 will be charged towards each practical examination paper and internal examination from the regular students.
Commerce students will be charged Rs 40 per paper towards project work and evaluation fee. In Biology, the students will be charged Rs 80 towards practical fee. Those failing to enrol within this period will be allowed enrolment between November 11 and 14 with a fine of Rs 200 and between November 17 and 19 with a fine amount of Rs 600.
The entire form fill-up process will be online and no extension of dates will be made under any circumstances, the Council stated. A senior official of the Council said the exam is likely to be held anytime after February second week. The exam schedule will be released in a month or two.
CHSE officials said students whose entire results have been withheld for malpractice will be allowed to reappear the exam as ex-regulars.