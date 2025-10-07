Form fill-up dates for Plus II exam announced in Odisha; to be scheduled in February

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday issued a notification for form fill-up of regular and ex-regular students of Plus II final year for the ensuing Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026. The exam is slated to be scheduled in February next year.

As per the official notification, the ex-regular students will have to do their form fill-up between October 13 and 25. Those missing the deadline will be fined Rs 200 in the first chance between November 10 and 14 and Rs 600 in the second chance between November 17 and 19.

Similarly, the regular students are required to enrol for the exams between October 20 and November 6. The enrolment fees for these students will be Rs 800 which includes examination form fill-up fee of Rs 600, migration certificate fee of Rs 100 and pass certificate fee of Rs 100. This apart, Rs 40 will be charged towards each practical examination paper and internal examination from the regular students.