Former IAF pilot Surya Kumar Nanda passes away at 90 in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Air Force pilot of the 1960s and senior patron of Kalpana Talkies family in the city, Surya Kumar Nanda, passed away here recently owing to old age-related ailments. He was 90.

Born in Old Bhubaneswar in 1935, he was a member of the Nanda family that had set up the famous Kalpana Talkies in the capital city. After completing his early education in Bhubaneswar, Nanda did his graduation in science from Samanta Chandra Sekhar College, Puri.

Later, he pursued aviation and served the Air Force in the 1960s. After a minor accident, he retired from flying service and took charge of his family business, managing Kalpana Talkies, one of the first cinema halls in the city. He was also involved in social service.

However, owing to his deteriorating health in the recent years, Nanda had withdrawn from the public life but continued to offer guidance to those who visited him.

His wife Usharani Nanda, younger sisters Basanti Nanda, Alpana Patra, brother-in-law and former Bhadrak collector Krushnachandra Patra, daughter Sashmita Panda and others were present by his side during his last moments. His last rites were performed at Garabadu crematorium in Old Town.