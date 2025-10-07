IMS SUM hospital performs Odisha's first radial EBUS guided cryobiopsy

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant achievement for Odisha’s health sector, the department of pulmonary medicine at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital-2, Phulnakhara, has successfully performed the state’s first radial endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS)-guided cryobiopsy for a peripheral lung lesion.

The procedure was performed on a 75-year-old woman suffering from breathlessness, cough and occasional hemoptysis for two months. The procedure was led by associate professor of Pulmonary Medicine Dr Swadesh Kumar Mohanty.

“This is not just a medical success, but a major step forward for Odisha in the field of international pulmonary medicine,” said Dr Mohanty.

He said, “Radial EBUS-guided cryobiopsy allows us to reach deeper lung lesions and obtain samples that are superior in quality and diagnostic yield compared to traditional methods.”