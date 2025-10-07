Interstate drug, arms smuggling racket busted in Odisha's Bargarh, 15 arrested

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Monday busted an interstate drug and arms smuggling racket operating across Odisha and neighbouring states by arresting 15 people in this connection.
Police said acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding transportation and sale of banned cough syrup and firearms, a large-scale operation was launched under the direct supervision of Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena. Seven teams comprising officers from Attabira, Rural, Sadar, Town and Bijepur police stations along with the district’s Special Squad carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Bargarh.
The coordinated raids led to the arrest of 15 accused including three from Chhattisgarh and one each from Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Kendrapara districts. Police seized 1,500 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup (100 ml each), five country-made pistols with magazines, 20 live ammunition, three empty cartridge cases, 16 mobile phones, five four-wheelers, and Rs 57,200 in cash.
SP Meena said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were part of a well-organised interstate network engaged in transportation, possession and sale of banned cough syrup and illegal firearms. The illegal cough syrup was allegedly sourced from outside Odisha and distributed through local agents to smaller networks operating in western Odisha and bordering regions.
“Town police conducted the first raid during which the three accused from Chhattisgarh were apprehended. Their interrogation provided crucial leads, leading to the arrest of the remaining accused. As of now, five police teams are still active and conducting raids at various locations to trace others involved in the racket. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network,” the SP added.
Northern range IG Himanshu Lal said preliminary findings indicate that the racket has links across multiple states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. “Our teams are working tirelessly to trace the entire network, from suppliers to distributors. We are committed to dismantling such syndicates and curbing illegal supply of the banned cough syrup.”
Four separate cases were registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and Drugs and Cosmetics Act in Sadar, Town, Attabira and Bijepur police stations. All the 15 accused were produced in court, said police.