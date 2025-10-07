Odisha Sishu Sebikas directed not to scold, punish or provide medicines to kids

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked the district authorities to ensure that the Sishu Sebikas (childcare assistants), to be engaged in Sishu Vatikas (pre-primary classes) to support teachers in non-academic and non-teaching tasks for children aged five-six years, do not scold, punish or give them any medicine or therapy.

Issuing clarification regarding the roles and responsibilities of the Sishu Sebikas to all district education officers (DEOs) and field-level officials of Samagra Shiksha recently, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) stated that they will not be responsible for teaching the children nor allowed to scold or punish them or give them any medicine or therapy.

As per the OSEPA guidelines, Sishu Sebikas will keep a watch on the pre-primary grade children in class to make sure they are safe. They will calm the kids when they are upset, speak gently, stay with them and guide them in basic things like washing hands, eating and using the toilet besides providing emotional support and comfort when needed.

They will also assist teachers with non-teaching tasks, maintain a record of each child’s daily activities and inform the school authorities if a child is upset, unwell or behaving differently. The OSEPA has asked the DEOs and school authorities to strictly comply with the directive.

Sources said as of August, over 3.10 lakh children have enrolled in Sishu Vatikas opened in primary schools across the state. Apart from initiating the process to engage one Sishu Sebika each for 30 to 100 children and two Sebikas for over 100 children at Sishu Vatika level, the government has also announced to provide the pre-primary children with uniforms, shoes, socks, T-shirts, track pants and caps to reduce financial burden on their families.