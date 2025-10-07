Security tightened in Odisha to ensure smooth Laxmi Puja

KENDRAPARA/DHENKANAL: Security has been tightened across Kendrapara town to ensure smooth conduct of the Gajalaxmi Puja which commenced from Monday.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said 30 platoons of police force have been deployed for the festival. Seven temporary police aid posts have also been set up at various locations in the town.

“We have installed 40 CCTV and two drone cameras to keep a close vigil on anti-social elements and check any untoward incident. Ahead of the festival, police conducted flag march across Kendrapara town on Sunday evening,” he added.

Gajalaxmi Puja is being celebrated at 68 mandaps across Kendrapara town this year. On the day, all the mandaps witnessed large crowds of devotees who made a beeline for the puja venues in the morning to offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi.