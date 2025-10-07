Security tightened in Odisha to ensure smooth Laxmi Puja

KENDRAPARA/DHENKANAL: Security has been tightened across Kendrapara town to ensure smooth conduct of the Gajalaxmi Puja which commenced from Monday.
Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said 30 platoons of police force have been deployed for the festival. Seven temporary police aid posts have also been set up at various locations in the town.
“We have installed 40 CCTV and two drone cameras to keep a close vigil on anti-social elements and check any untoward incident. Ahead of the festival, police conducted flag march across Kendrapara town on Sunday evening,” he added.
Gajalaxmi Puja is being celebrated at 68 mandaps across Kendrapara town this year. On the day, all the mandaps witnessed large crowds of devotees who made a beeline for the puja venues in the morning to offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi.
Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer said the eight-day-long festival will conclude on October 13. The administration has put in place arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to the puja venues to enable devotees visit the mandaps at nights.
Similarly, Dhenkanal police has pulled out all the stops to ensure smooth celebration of Laxmi Puja. On the day, Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar held a meeting with senior police officials to review security arrangements put in place for the 10-day festival.
Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said 24 platoons of police force have been deployed for the puja. “Steps have been taken to keep anti-socials, drunkards and eve teasers at bay during the festival. Arrangements have also been made for smooth traffic movement in Dhenkanal town,” he added.
Laxmi Puja is being celebrated at 39 mandaps across the town. The festival will conclude with the immersion ceremony on October 15.