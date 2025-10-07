Six-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Jaleswar, accused on run

BALASORE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in Kespura village under Jaleswar police limits here on Monday.

Police said the accused, Nityagopal Sahu, is a neighbour of the minor. IIC of Jaleswar police station Jayanta Kumar Behera said the crime took place at around 3 pm when the parents of the minor were away for work. The girl along with her minor brother had gone to a villager’s house to talk to their parents over phone.

The siblings were returning home when the accused spotted them. Sahu reportedly invited the girl to his house and told her brother to go home. Subsequently, he took the minor to his bedroom and allegedly raped her. After committing the crime, the accused also threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The girl returned home and on seeing her parents, narrated her ordeal to them. Her mother immediately reached the local police station and filed an FIR against the accused.

The IIC said police registered a case on basis of the complaint. The accused fled the village after committing the crime. “The girl was taken to Jaleswar hospital for medical examination. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway,” Behera added.