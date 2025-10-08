BJP leader's murder sparks outrage, questions government's law and order

BHUBANESWAR : Amid a disturbing rise in serious crimes across the state, the violence during Dussehra celebrations in Cuttack and the latest cold-blooded murder of Pitabasa Panda, who was not only a senior advocate but also leader of the ruling BJP on Monday night, has pushed the Mohan Charan Majhi government into a corner.

Questions on the law and order situation under its administration apart, that it has failed to ensure safety of even its own party leaders has painted a sorry picture of the government and the BJP in the state. What is even more appalling is that three murder incidents, including Panda’s killing, rocked Ganjam district within 24 hours.

In such a situation, the ruling party’s assertion that the state government will take the case to a logical end and the killers of Panda will be arrested soon doesn’t evoke much confidence.

More so, the fact that Panda, an RTI activist, was a prominent figure in Ganjam politics and a close confidant of Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, has put the government in an embarrassing situation.

“It is certainly a shame for the government and the party. It will be very difficult to not only face the Opposition but more, importantly, the people when a prominent BJP leader is gunned down near his house and the police are unable to trace the killers. How do you explain it when a ruling party leader is not safe under his own government?” a senior BJP leader remarked.