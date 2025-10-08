Curfew lifted, net restored as peace returns to Cuttack

CUTTACK: With peace returning to the city and no untoward incident reported in the last 24 hours, curfew, which was in effect from Sunday night, was lifted after 10 am on Tuesday morning while internet services were restored in the evening.
Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the curfew was lifted as normalcy had returned to the city. Markets have been opened and the barricades, except those erected in the strife epicentre Dargha Bazaar locality, have also been removed. Nearly, 50 platoons of police force are patrolling key areas to prevent any fresh disturbances and maintain law and order.
“The situation is being closely monitored. Police personnel, some in plainclothes, have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace. No untoward incident was reported during the curfew period in the city,” Singh said. Additional police commissioner Narasingha Bhol said all markets, shops and commercial establishments are now open and functioning normally. “Police blockades and checking have been stopped. However, the law and order situation is being reviewed and further course of action will be taken accordingly,” he added.
Meanwhile, markets and commercial places saw hectic activities as citizens came out to buy essentials. The markets at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar witnessed a huge rush as people gathered to buy groceries, vegetables and daily essentials. However, most vegetables except potato, onion and tomato sold at Rs 100 per kg at the Chhatra Bazaar market.
“Since vegetable farmers and suppliers from Banki, Athagarh and Salepur could not reach the market with their produce due to the curfew, the prices of existing stock have skyrocketed,” said a vegetable vendor of Chhatra Bazaar Urban Haat. The vegetable prices are, however, expected to reduce by Wednesday, he added.
Violence had marred the city for the past few days as two groups clashed during the Durga idol immersion on Friday. Six persons including the DCP were injured in the clash. Following a fresh tension on Sunday evening in Dargha Bazaar, the CP imposed curfew in 13 police station areas till Tuesday morning.
30-yr-old held for posting provocative remarks
Cuttack: Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative remarks against a particular community on social media in a bid to create violence in the city. The accused, Bikash Moharana is a photographer by profession. Police said he posted provocative remarks on a WhatsApp group and also on his Instagram handle. Verification of social media platforms by police led to his arrest.