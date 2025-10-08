Curfew lifted, net restored as peace returns to Cuttack

CUTTACK: With peace returning to the city and no untoward incident reported in the last 24 hours, curfew, which was in effect from Sunday night, was lifted after 10 am on Tuesday morning while internet services were restored in the evening.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the curfew was lifted as normalcy had returned to the city. Markets have been opened and the barricades, except those erected in the strife epicentre Dargha Bazaar locality, have also been removed. Nearly, 50 platoons of police force are patrolling key areas to prevent any fresh disturbances and maintain law and order.

“The situation is being closely monitored. Police personnel, some in plainclothes, have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace. No untoward incident was reported during the curfew period in the city,” Singh said. Additional police commissioner Narasingha Bhol said all markets, shops and commercial establishments are now open and functioning normally. “Police blockades and checking have been stopped. However, the law and order situation is being reviewed and further course of action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, markets and commercial places saw hectic activities as citizens came out to buy essentials. The markets at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar witnessed a huge rush as people gathered to buy groceries, vegetables and daily essentials. However, most vegetables except potato, onion and tomato sold at Rs 100 per kg at the Chhatra Bazaar market.