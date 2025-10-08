Dacoity attempt by armed gang foiled, two arrested with pistol, ammunition

BARGARH: Bargarh police foiled a suspected dacoity bid by an armed gang hiding under the Jeera River bridge near Ambapali and arrested two notorious criminals on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The raid, carried out by a special team under the direct supervision of Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena, led to the arrest of SK Wahid Ali (35) of Kendrapara and Tanmay Bag (25) of Sonepur. Police seized a country-made pistol, one magazine, four live ammunition, three blank cartridges and as many mobile phones from their possession.

Police said Tanmay is a habitual offender involved in multiple cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act across Balangir, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. Similarly, Wahid too has a history of violent crimes and has been booked in several cases in Kendrapara under the Arms Act and Explosives Act.

Additional SP Indurekha Paschimkabata said on basis of credible information, a special team led by Town IIC raided the spot near Jeera River bridge. While Tanmay and Wahid were nabbed, three other miscreants managed to escape. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused and further investigation is underway.

On Monday, an interstate racket involved in trafficking of banned cough syrup and illegal firearms was busted with the arrest of 15 people. Police seized 1,500 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, five country-made pistols, 20 live rounds, 16 mobile phones, five vehicles and `57,200 cash from the accused.

Northern range IG Himansu Lal said, “This is part of a sustained campaign against organised criminal gangs operating across western Odisha and adjoining states. Our teams are relentlessly pursuing every lead to wipe out this network.”