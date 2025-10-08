Do not sell scheduled drugs sans prescription: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that no scheduled drugs are sold by pharmacies without a valid prescription. The move came a day after the Health ministry confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical, in Coldrif cough syrup that allegedly led to the death of over 14 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The scheduled drugs include antibiotics, cough syrups, hormonal medications, antineoplastic (anti-cancer) drugs, hypoglycemics and antihistamines. Although there is a standing order not to sell such drugs without prescription, the fresh direction came in the wake of rampant misuse of antibiotics and cough formulations, which continue to be sold over the counter.

Sources said despite repeated warnings, the practice of selling prescription drugs without proper authorisation remains widespread in the state. Customers often buy antibiotics or syrups directly from pharmacies while chemists continue to dispense them without verifying or asking for prescriptions. “There are also instances where pharmacy staff have administered injections to patients in the absence of medical professionals, posing grave health risks,” they added.