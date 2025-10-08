Do not sell scheduled drugs sans prescription: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that no scheduled drugs are sold by pharmacies without a valid prescription. The move came a day after the Health ministry confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical, in Coldrif cough syrup that allegedly led to the death of over 14 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The scheduled drugs include antibiotics, cough syrups, hormonal medications, antineoplastic (anti-cancer) drugs, hypoglycemics and antihistamines. Although there is a standing order not to sell such drugs without prescription, the fresh direction came in the wake of rampant misuse of antibiotics and cough formulations, which continue to be sold over the counter.
Sources said despite repeated warnings, the practice of selling prescription drugs without proper authorisation remains widespread in the state. Customers often buy antibiotics or syrups directly from pharmacies while chemists continue to dispense them without verifying or asking for prescriptions. “There are also instances where pharmacy staff have administered injections to patients in the absence of medical professionals, posing grave health risks,” they added.
Drug controller Mamina Patnaik said the drug inspectors have been asked to conduct surprise raids and tighten regulations on the sale of medicines. The officials have conducted surprise checks in several pharmacies across the state and sensitised them to put up notices listing the medicines that would no longer be available over the counter, she said. In response to the death of children, the ministry has also prohibited sale of cough syrups for children below two years of age and issued advisories urging tighter surveillance over the sale and usage of medicines.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has seized the lone consignment of Coldrif procured by a pharmacy in Bargarh district and frozen all other drugs manufactured by the Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceutical, which manufactured Coldrif.
“Tablets, capsules and syrups manufactured by Sresan and available in the stocks here have been frozen and samples sent for laboratory test. These drugs would also be seized if there is any adverse report. Local manufacturers have also been warned to remain cautious and follow the protocols while preparing syrups,” Mamina added.
The Health and Family Welfare department has also directed the Drugs Control administration to ensure stricter enforcement and submit compliance as sought by the ministry.