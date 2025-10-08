Man held for killing brother, sister-in-law over land row near Rourkela in Odisha

ROURKELA: Bisra police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of brutally murdering his brother and sister-in-law in the Maoist-infested Chirubeda village under Manko panchayat near Rourkela three days back.

Police said accused Namjang Munda hacked his brother Anem Munda (56) and his wife Shobha (50) over a land dispute on Saturday night.

IIC of Bisra police station Manoranjan Kumbhar said investigation revealed that Anem and his wife were hacked to death in their sleep by the accused with a sharp weapon.

The ghastly crime came to light on Sunday evening following which police seized the bodies for autopsy. In the course of investigation, police zeroed in on Namjang who confessed to the crime. The murder weapon was recovered from his possession.

The IIC said the accused shared a bitter relationship with his elder brother and sister-in-law due to a dispute over ownership of family land. Namjang was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.