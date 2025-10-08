Odisha BJP leader's murder: Police probe points to contract killing

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR : Twenty-four hours after the brazen murder of BJP leader Pitabasa Panda, preliminary investigation revealed two bike-borne killers shot the senior lawyer from a close range near his house in Berhampur on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday condemned the murder in strongest of words and said that police administration has been asked to track the culprits who would face exemplary action. “Odisha is a peaceful state and such barbaric acts would not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

Initial probe suggested it was pre-planned and contract killers may have been hired. Police examined the CCTV footage near the crime scene and found out that two persons wearing black helmets shot at Panda in Baikuntha Nagar area of the city. Panda was hit in his right chest.

Sources said the team led by Prof Sudipta Dash who conducted the autopsy retrieved one bullet from the slain leader’s body. The bullet travelled from the chest to the lungs and onto the stomach. The 3 cm-long bullet of 2.8 cm diameter completely destroyed Panda’s lungs. Death was attributed to haemorrhage and shock caused by acute internal bleeding as a result of gunshot injuries lacerating the great vessels of the thorax and right lung.

Berhampur police formed four teams and traced the registration of the motorcycle likely used in the crime only to find that a fake registration plate was used on the bike.