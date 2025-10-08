Odisha BJP leader's murder: Police probe points to contract killing

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR : Twenty-four hours after the brazen murder of BJP leader Pitabasa Panda, preliminary investigation revealed two bike-borne killers shot the senior lawyer from a close range near his house in Berhampur on Tuesday night.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday condemned the murder in strongest of words and said that police administration has been asked to track the culprits who would face exemplary action. “Odisha is a peaceful state and such barbaric acts would not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.
Initial probe suggested it was pre-planned and contract killers may have been hired. Police examined the CCTV footage near the crime scene and found out that two persons wearing black helmets shot at Panda in Baikuntha Nagar area of the city. Panda was hit in his right chest.
Sources said the team led by Prof Sudipta Dash who conducted the autopsy retrieved one bullet from the slain leader’s body. The bullet travelled from the chest to the lungs and onto the stomach. The 3 cm-long bullet of 2.8 cm diameter completely destroyed Panda’s lungs. Death was attributed to haemorrhage and shock caused by acute internal bleeding as a result of gunshot injuries lacerating the great vessels of the thorax and right lung.
Berhampur police formed four teams and traced the registration of the motorcycle likely used in the crime only to find that a fake registration plate was used on the bike.
Panda visited police station hours before he was shot
Sources said the police suspect it to be a case of past enmity that could either be related to political rivalry, financial or personal dispute. Panda was opposed to the sand and liquor mafia in the district and their hand in the murderous act was not ruled out.
In fact, hours before he was shot, Panda had visited Bada Bazar police station. Investigators said they were verifying the fact but confirmed that he did not meet the inspector-in-charge. The purpose behind Panda’s apparent visit to the police station was not known.
“CCTV footage, digital and scientific evidences have been collected as part of investigation. The close aides of the deceased are also being questioned,” said Berhampur’s in-charge SP Suvendu Kumar Patra.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, who was on leave, returned on Wednesday evening and immediately took stock of the investigation. Sources said police have collected certain leads and are hopeful of cracking the case at the earliest. A member of Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) alleged that Panda may have been targeted as he was against the mafia of illegal trades in the district. “Panda regularly stood up against sand, morrum, drug and liquor mafia operating in the district. He may have been targeted for raising voice against such elements,” said All Odisha Lawyers’ Association chairman and OSBC member Gyana Ranjan Mohanty.