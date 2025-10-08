Odisha police nab youth posing as NSG commando in President’s security team

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Monday night nabbed a youth from Uditnagar for allegedly posing as a commando of the National Security Guard (NSG).

The accused is 25-year-old Borada Sudeer of Arilova in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. Identifying himself as an NSG commando named Balovada Sai Shiva from the security team of the President of India, Sudeer had checked into a suite of the Mayfair World Cup Village at Chhend Colony on Monday afternoon, said police.

Sudeer’s luck ran out after the front office supervisor of Mayfair filed an FIR in Uditnagar police station against him at around 9.20 pm. The complaint was lodged after the authorities of Taj Vivanta hotel at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand contacted Mayfair and informed that the accused had cheated them by not paying the hotel bill. Investigation revealed that Sudeer had made online payment of `9,344 at Mayfair which later turned out to be fake.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the accused identified himself as a chief commandant in the NSG and was part of the security team of the President to influence his victims. However, neither such a position exists in the elite force nor the NSG provides security to the President. He would check into swanky hotels and indulge in shopping at expensive outlets. He would opt for online payments and would show fake payment screenshots and escape, he said.

The SP further said before his arrest from Kachery road area, Sudeer had hired a vehicle through the travel desk of Mayfair and shopped at some expensive showrooms along the Rourkela main road under Plant Site police limits.

Wadhwani informed that the accused had completed his schooling from Shree Chaitanya school in Visakhapatnam. He was impressed with the respect shown to VIPs visiting his school on different occasions. From there, he found the idea of impersonation to both command respect and live a lavish lifestyle without much effort. The SP said he learnt the trick of duping in online transaction from YouTube.

The accused was booked under sections 318 (4) and 319 (2) of BNS and produced in court.