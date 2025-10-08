Over 20 autonomous colleges in Odisha function without valid autonomy

BHUBANESWAR: Over 20 autonomous degree colleges in the state, including government and non-government institutions, are functioning without valid autonomy and continue to conduct their own examinations.

Odisha has 1,058 degree colleges and only three per cent of them enjoy autonomous status, which gives them the administrative and academic independence to design their own syllabus, introduce new courses and assess students’ performance.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) data, the state has 53 autonomous colleges, including degree and engineering/management colleges. Out of the 53 colleges, 28 degree and two engineering/management colleges have lost their autonomy, but have not reapplied for it for several years. Earlier, the UGC granted autonomous status to a higher educational institution for a period of five years.

Of the degree colleges, the highest 18, are under Utkal University, six under Sambalpur University, four colleges under Berhampur University, one each under Fakir Mohan and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB University). Despite this, the parent universities continue to allow these colleges to conduct examinations in violation of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.