Panda murder: BCI seeks SIT probe, lawyers to shun court work today

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The lawyers are on a warpath over the brutal murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda in Berhampur on Monday night. While the Bar Council of India (BCI) has demanded a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), the Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) has announced a day-long abstention from court work on Wednesday to register their protest.

Shooting off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania, the BCI on Tuesday expressed strong condemnation of the killing of Panda, an elected member of OSBC, and asked the government to constitute a SIT headed by a senior IPS officer, who is unconnected with the local police station, with a written mandate to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner.

“All perpetrators, conspirators and facilitators must be apprehended without delay, custodial interrogation should be ensured where warranted, and recovered weapons and digital evidences must be secured. Any lapses in beat intelligence, preventive action or local police station response must be examined immediately and errant officials must be placed under suspension pending inquiry,” BCI chairman and senior Supreme Court advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said in the letter.