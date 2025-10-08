Tehsildars directed to start land acquisition for BG railway line project in Odisha

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say on Tuesday directed the tehsildars of Sarashkana and Bangiriposi to initiate the process of land acquisition for the broadgauge (BG) railway line between Budhamara and Chakulia within a month.

A preliminary gazette notification has been issued for the project which will cover a total distance of 59.96 km. Of this, 16.20 km falls within Mayurbhanj district, under the jurisdictions of Sarashkana and Bangiriposi tehsils. Land acquisition will be required in 23 villages within these two tehsils.

The collector said to ensure smooth and timely disbursal of compensation for the acquired land, the administration has decided to correct Column-2 of the Record of Rights (RoR) for the affected villages suo motu in accordance with revenue laws and regulations. He said the tehsildars concerned have been instructed to complete the process within one month.

The district administration has also appealed to the people of the affected areas to cooperate with the land acquisition process, which is being undertaken in the larger public interest to enhance railway connectivity and promote development in the region.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu had laid the foundation stones for three new railway line projects in north Odisha on December 7, 2024, aimed at improving connectivity in the region. The projects are Budhamara–Chakulia (59.96 km) at an estimated cost Rs 1,639 crore, Badampahar–Keonjhar (82.06 km) at Rs 2,107 crore and Bangiriposi–Gorumahisani (85.6 km) at a cost of Rs 2,549 crore.