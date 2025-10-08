Vedanta’s Project Sakhi empowers over 4,000 women in Kalahandi

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium’s Project Sakhi has transformed the lives of over 4,000 women in Kalahandi since its inception in 2015, turning them into entrepreneurs, community leaders, and decision-makers.

Over 4,600 women across 444 self-help groups (SHGs) have mobilised Rs 5 crore to launch and grow grassroots enterprises, Vedanta said in a release.

“Women, who once struggled with poverty and did not have any exposure to the financial systems, are now entrepreneurs, decision-makers and community leaders. Project Sakhi has become a movement that helps women re-imagine their roles, not just as contributors to household income, but as CEOs of their own lives,” it added.

CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said, “Last year, around Rs 3.84 crore was mobilised from banks and financial institutions for SHGs in the region, benefiting more than a thousand women.”

Over the years, project Sakhi has enabled more than 1,880 women to launch over 1,300 small ventures, reshaping livelihoods in ways that were unimaginable a decade ago, the CEO added.