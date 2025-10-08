Woman raped near railway tracks in Odisha, one arrested

ROURKELA: A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped along the railway tracks near a road over bridge under RN Pali police limits here on Monday night.

The accused, 35-year-old Purna Chandra Jena (35) of Koelbank area, was arrested on Tuesday. Two other persons present at the crime scene have been detained and are being interrogated by police.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the survivor is a working woman with two kids. She is well-acquainted with the accused. Before returning home on Monday night, she was reportedly having alcohol with Jena along the tracks near Koelbank area. Subsequently, she was raped by the accused.

A few minutes later, two of Jena’s friends also reached the spot and one of them tried to sexually assault the woman. However, he failed in his attempt and fled the scene after the woman screamed. The survivor later filed a complaint in RN Pali police station.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Jena on charges of rape. The role of two other persons is under investigation and appropriate action would be taken after completion of probe.

Medical examination of both the accused and the survivor was conducted on Tuesday. Jena was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, said police.