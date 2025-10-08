Workshop for firefighters organised at IMRRC

BHUBANESWAR: To ensure the physical and professional well-being of the firefighters, a workshop was for the first time conducted at the recently inaugurated Injury Management, Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre (IMRRC) at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here on Tuesday.

Recognising that physical injury is an inherent part of the training and operational duties of the firefighters, IMRRC was established to reduce the impact of such wounds, provide scientific recovery support and ensure effective rehabilitation of the injured personnel.

The facility, which was inaugurated by DG Fire Services, Sudhansu Sarangi on September 30, has received dedicated support from Dr Debashish Samantray, a reputed physiotherapist, who extended his expertise to manage the centre without any charges. The centre is equipped with modern physiotherapy and rehabilitation infrastructure including BMI and ultrasound machines.

Acknowledging the physical challenges faced by firefighters during training and field operations, Sarangi said the centre has been established with the aim to provide them with world-class recovery and rehabilitation support so that they can continue to perform their duties with strength, resilience and confidence.