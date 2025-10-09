55-year-old man shot dead in Rayagada district

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law on Sikala hilltop in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Pubula Paraya, a resident of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said it is suspected that Paraya’s brother-in-law opened fire at him from a country-made gun. A bullet passed through his cheek and neck, killing him on the spot.

On being informed, Ramanaguda police along with a scientific team rushed to the spot for investigation. Paraya’s body was seized and sent to Gunupur sub-divisional hospital for autopsy.

Sources said Paraya was living on the hilltop since the past couple of years. He was engaged in shifting cultivation on the hilltop, which led to frequent disputes with local villagers.

Police said the deceased’s brother-in-law is absconding after committing the crime. Efforts are on to nab him. Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder.