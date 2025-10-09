Develop world-class facilities at Samaleswari temple: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed the Works department to develop world-class facilities at the Maa Samaleswari Peetha in Sambalpur in view of the high influx of pilgrims and tourists from within and outside the country to the shrine.

Taking review of the redevelopment of the periphery of Samaleswari temple during a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said, considering the year-round influx of devotees and tourists to the 16th century shrine, a prominent destination in the tourism map of Samabalpur, there should be facilities of international standard.

He suggested multi-storey Bhakta Nivas (pilgrim boarding house) for more accommodation. “Care must be taken for proper rehabilitation of families displaced for the redevelopment of the temple project,” Majhi stressed.

As per the meeting, the temple redevelopment project is being implemented in two phases, covering 82 acres with an investment of `316 crore. The first phase includes temple corridor construction, development of Gopaljew Math, place for lighting earthen lamps, parking facilities, riverfront development and enhanced amenities for pilgrims. In the second phase, construction of Bhakta Nivas, lake zone, shopping complex, food park, parking lot and approach roads will be undertaken.

The meeting was attended by Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, principal secretary, Works Sanjay Kumar Singh, chief minister’s principal secretary Saswata Mishra and senior officials and engineers of the department.