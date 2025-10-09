Gati Shakti multi-modal coal cargo terminal at Brundamal commences operations

SAMBALPUR: In a major boost to freight logistics and industrial connectivity in western Odisha, the newly-commissioned Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminal (GCT) at Brundamal commenced operations on Wednesday with the first dispatch of a coal-laden goods train.

Developed on the land of East Coast Railway (ECoR), the Brundamal GCT is the first of its kind in the zone, aimed at providing robust loading infrastructure to handle growing coal production from Talabira coal block and the IB-Sardega mining belt.

Construction of the terminal began on July 5, 2023, and was completed within two years on July 4, 2025. It was made ready for freight operations by September 20, 2025. With an assessed traffic capacity of 4.38 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and an average of three rakes per day, the facility is expected to handle 80 per cent coal from Talabira and 20 per cent from other IB Valley coalfields.

Officials said the commissioning of Brundamal GCT is expected to facilitate faster evacuation of coal, enhance freight activity under the Sambalpur division, and bolster economic growth in Jharsuguda district. The terminal will also play a pivotal role in advancing the PM Gati Shakti initiative which seeks to integrate multi-modal logistics and industrial corridors for seamless supply chain connectivity across the country.

The successful launch of the terminal marks a significant milestone in ECoR’s ongoing efforts to modernise freight infrastructure and strengthen India’s logistics network through efficient, sustainable and integrated transport solutions.