Get bail and plant trees: Orissa HC judge sets green condition

CUTTACK: Merging justice with environmental cause, Justice SK Panigrahi of Orissa High Court has made planting saplings a key condition for granting bail in criminal cases. As many as 15 bail orders on Monday included requirements for planting between 50 and 100 saplings.

The conditions were imposed while granting bail to persons accused in cases including those registered under the NDPS Act, armed robbery, selling illicit liquor, theft, cheating, kidnapping, attempted rape and sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

In the identical orders on October 6, Justice Panigrahi said, “The petitioner shall plant 50/100 saplings of local variety like mango, neem, tamarind, etc., around his village over the government land/community land/private land, if it is in the possession of the petitioner or his family members.”

Under the new conditions, those granted bail must plant local species such as mango, neem and tamarind on govt, community or private land. The revenue authority will assist in identifying suitable plantation sites if needed, while district nurseries and divisional forest officers will provide the saplings.

The petitioners must file an affidavit after plantation and maintain the trees for two years, Justice Panigrahi stated in his orders. Local police stations, in coordination with forest officers, will monitor compliance.

Standard bail conditions remain in place, including weekly police station visits and restrictions against engaging in criminal activities or witness intimidation. While the accused pleaded their innocence claiming false implication in cases, the court granted bail by citing, “no requirement of keeping them inside” in NDPS Act cases and in the other cases “without going into the merit of the case, but based on the facts and circumstances of the case.”

All those granted bail have been in custody since their respective arrest dates between March and September 2025.