Six days on, cops yet to trace prisoners who escaped from Odisha's Choudwar Circle jail

CUTTACK: Even as six days have passed since two under-trial prisoners (UTPs) escaped the Choudwar Circle Jail during the Durga Puja festivities, the Commissionerate Police is yet to make a headway in tracing them.

The two inmates, Raja Sahani from Lohia Nagar and Madhukant Kumar from Rampur in Bihar, had fled on October 2 by cutting the iron rods of their cells and then climbing two walls.

Taking advantage of the warder’s absence, the two had cut one bar each from their cells to create a 12-inch gap and slipped out from their cells. They had used blankets, towels, shirts and even their trousers in preparing a makeshift rope through which they climbed the 17-feet high inner wall and the 25-feet outer wall to escape.

Following the incident, the chief warder and warder who were on duty at that time were suspended for negligence and an investigation by DIG Anasuya Jena is on to ascertain how they obtained the tools to cut the iron bars and if any jail staff helped them flee.

More so, this was not the first time that the duo attempted to escape. On July 21, two broken saw blades were recovered from their possession but the jail authorities just shifted them to two separate high security cells instead of lodging an FIR or making any inquiry.