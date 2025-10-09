Two-hour rain spell brings Bhubaneswar to its knees

BHUBANESWAR: Torrential rain that pounded the state capital on Wednesday afternoon wreaked havoc in the city for nearly two hours, causing massive traffic jams and severe waterlogging in many localities.

The city recorded over 40 mm rainfall during the period from 1 pm to 3 pm. As a result, several arterial roads were submerged and vehicular movement disrupted, exposing the poor drainage system of the city.

The stretches along Janpath, Nayapalli, Cuttack-Puri road and Jayadev Vihar-Raj Bhavan were some of the worst affected as traffic movement was stalled in the overflowing storm water. An ambulance carrying a patient was reportedly caught in the jam on Acharya Vihar stretch during the rain, while some two-wheeler riders were seen abandoning their vehicles after their engines stopped working in the flooded roads close to Master Canteen and Keshari Nagar.

Traffic police faced a tough time managing the chaos as the NH service road near Iskcon temple and Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch of Cuttack-Puri road had turned into swamp for nearly an hour. Commuters were forced to take shelter under flyovers including those near Raj Mahal and Rasulgarh squares, as a result of which traffic congestion worsened. Low-lying areas, meanwhile, bore most of the brunt as the faulty drainage system failed to clear the storm water from those localities.