Two-hour rain spell brings Bhubaneswar to its knees

BHUBANESWAR: Torrential rain that pounded the state capital on Wednesday afternoon wreaked havoc in the city for nearly two hours, causing massive traffic jams and severe waterlogging in many localities.
The city recorded over 40 mm rainfall during the period from 1 pm to 3 pm. As a result, several arterial roads were submerged and vehicular movement disrupted, exposing the poor drainage system of the city.
The stretches along Janpath, Nayapalli, Cuttack-Puri road and Jayadev Vihar-Raj Bhavan were some of the worst affected as traffic movement was stalled in the overflowing storm water. An ambulance carrying a patient was reportedly caught in the jam on Acharya Vihar stretch during the rain, while some two-wheeler riders were seen abandoning their vehicles after their engines stopped working in the flooded roads close to Master Canteen and Keshari Nagar.
Traffic police faced a tough time managing the chaos as the NH service road near Iskcon temple and Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch of Cuttack-Puri road had turned into swamp for nearly an hour. Commuters were forced to take shelter under flyovers including those near Raj Mahal and Rasulgarh squares, as a result of which traffic congestion worsened. Low-lying areas, meanwhile, bore most of the brunt as the faulty drainage system failed to clear the storm water from those localities.
Rapid action teams deployed in 3 zones, water pumps engaged
Sources said water from the overflowing drains entered multiple government quarters in Unit-I area. Parts of Laxmi Sagar, Jagannath Nagar, Nayapalli and Jayadev Vihar localities also remained heavily waterlogged as the drainage system faltered.
“Even a short spell of rain floods our area for hours. The drainage system is futile and no one takes responsibility of it,” rued one of the residents in Jayadev Vihar area.
Admitting that several parts of the city were severely waterlogged, BMC officials said rapid response teams (RRTs) were mobilised to different places across three zones, including Jayadev Vihar lane-3 and Rasulgarh, to address problems of clogged drains and urban deluge.
Five water pumps of fire services were also commissioned in low-lying areas of Panabaraj slum at ward no 43, Damayanti Apartment at ward no 38, syphons at drain no 5 and 6 and Bomikhal-Cuttack road in ward no 31, said a BMC official. Met officials said the city recorded over 40 mm rainfall till the evening. Saheed Nagar area recorded the highest 74 mm rain followed by 62 mm in Kharvel Nagar, 46 mm in Chandrasekharpur, 40 mm in Airport area and over 22 mm in Patia.
Bhubaneswar met centre director Manorama Mohanty said the city experienced heavy rainfall, accompanied by thundershower due to local convective activity. Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will also witness partially cloudy sky with possibility of rain and thundershower for the next five days, she said.
“The state, especially in the coastal and interior part, may witness scattered light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall towards October 10 in view of the cyclonic circulation forming over north Bay of Bengal,” Mohanty informed.
9-ft-long Indian rock python rescued in Jayadev Vihar
A 9-feet-long Indian rock python was rescued by Snake Helpline from Jayadev Vihar area on Wednesday night. Locals found the reptile near drainage channel number 4. On being informed, Snake Helpline member Asish Behera and team rescued the snake. “It was handed over to the forest officials for release in natural habitat,” said Subhendu Mallik, general secretary of Snake Helpline.