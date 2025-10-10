41-year-old anganwadi worker gets retirement notice in Koraput district

JEYPORE: Retirement notice issued to a 41-year-old anganwadi worker of Arlabput anganwadi centre has been the talk of the town in Nandapur block of Koraput district.

According to sources, Ratamani Burudi who joined the centre in 2010 at the age of 26 received the notice stating she had reached the retirement age of 60 years. Shocked by this, Burudi rushed to the CDPO office with her birth and education certificates, Aadhaar and voter card as proof of her age.

The officials verified the documents and found it to be correct. The CDPO informed her that notice was issued since her age was entered wrongly in official records and assured her of further action as per norms. However, she did not receive any relief from the CDPO office.

On Monday, she visited the district-level grievance camp headed by Koraput additional district magistrate (ADM) and lodged a formal complaint over the wrong age entry in official records that attracted the retirement notice.

ADM Papan Kumar Nayak asked Nandapur CDPO Minati Bala Patnaik to look into the issue and correct her age in office records after verifying the documents soon.

“My birth age is 1984 in all my documents while the CDPO office records show it as 1964. It was clearly a clerical mistake and the authority should correct the issue immediately,” said Burudi.

Koraput sub-collector cum integrated child development scheme (ICDS) committee chairman Premalal Hial informed that he discussed the matter with Nandapur CDPO on Wednesday and the age correction of the worker would be done after a committee meeting.

“As per the new order of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, we will conduct a committee meeting to rectify the age of the worker and later the resolution will be sent to the WCD department for further correction for all official purposes,” he added.